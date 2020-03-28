Amid the national lockdown for 21 days, many vehicles are still seen running through, despite the strict police rules and orders. The police force and the other government officials try their level best to find a complete solution to curb these mass movements.

The cop 'becomes' the virus

"I am coronavirus. What will happen if I come and sit between you two people? Tell me, what will happen?" asks the police Inspector Rajesh Babu from the Villivakkam police station to the rider and his pillion who took to road breaching the national lockdown rules.

Taken aback by the shape of the helmet the officer has worn, the duo says "we would get the virus" if we come in contact with it.

So what is with his helmet then!

Here is yet another innovative initiative by the Chennai Police to make the people understand the grave depth of the seriousness of the viral spread and the need for the lockdown in this hour.

Although the Prime Minister has urged all the citizens to remain home and co-operate with the 21 days national lockdown, many people are seen strolling on the roads, even with their vehicles, troubling the police force more and more.

In the wake of this crisis, Rajesh Babu, a cop from the Villivakkam has come to the roads wearing the strange helmet that has now hit the netizens across the nation. The coronavirus-shaped helmet was designed by artist Gautham, who has done many innovative campaigns in the past on social issues.

People negate the lockdown rules

"The public at large is not treating the Covid-19 situation seriously. The police personnel, on the other hand, are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped," says Gautham.

"I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added.

At the same time, Rajesh Babu seems to be quite happy to don the dual role of the coronavirus and the police officer.

"We take all the steps but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. The helmet is an attempt to do something different," Rajesh Babu told ANI in Chennai.

"When I wear this, the thought of coronavirus comes into the minds of the commuters. Especially, the children react strongly after seeing this and want to be taken home," he added.

To watch the cronavirus helmet on the roads, click on: