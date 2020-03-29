"I have violated lockdown, stay away from me." This was written on the forehead of a labourer by a lady police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Gorihar area of Chhatarpur for defying the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The shameful incident came to light on Sunday, March 29.

The labourer was returning home when a woman sub-inspector in Gorihar caught him. The officer humiliated him and wrote on his forehead using a marker. However, Madhya Pradesh police have taken note of the incident and the lady officer has been reprimanded for her shameful behaviour. "This is unacceptable. Action is being taken against the policewoman as per the law," said SP Kumar Sourav.

Incidents of police humiliation during the lockdown on the rise

The police have been asked to be a little strict during the curfew but several videos of them punishing and humiliating those who ignore the restrictions have surfaced on social media. In a similar incident, a group of labourers in western Uttar Pradesh's Budaun town was forced to hop down a road with bags laden on their backs.

Following the incident, the UP police had to issue an apology. Budaun police chief AK Tripathi said that he was ashamed about the incident and action was being taken against the policeman involved in the incident.

"The policeman seen in the video is a probationer with about a year of experience. Senior officers were present but manning other spots. Corrective action will be taken. I apologise for the video and am ashamed about what happened," Tripathi had said.

PM Modi apologises for causing difficulties to poor with his harsh step

Heart-wrenching stories of migrant workers walking hundreds of kilometres on foot to return to their native villages and homes have emerged ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been announced. These labourers were left without job, shelter, and food after the sudden announcement of the nation-wide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM had to tender an apology for causing difficulties to the poor with "harsh steps" but he argued that tough measures were needed to contain the deadly coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly in India. The positive cases of the COVID-19 have crossed 1000-mark in the country with 20 deaths.