Karnataka, like many other states in India, is under lockdown due to coronavirus concerns. The number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise, with 6 new positive cases reported on Sunday - highest the state has witnessed since the outbreak. While the total number of cases has spiked to 26, taking the toll to 388 nationwide, the state government has imposed restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

The lockdown is in effect in Bangalore Urban, including BBMP area, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi till March 31. If you're affected by the lockdown and wondering what's closed and what's not, here's everything you need to know.

What's open during Karnataka lockdown?

Food, ration shops, milk, vegetables, groceries, meat, fish, fruit, wholesale and retail markets, and shops.

Petrol bunks, gas, LPG, oil agencies and related godowns

Transport of all goods

Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, optical stores, diagnostic centers, health and medical-related shops, factories and godowns

ULBs and Panchayati Raj Institutions

Electricity, Water and Municipal services

Bank teller services, ATMs, telecom, internet, cable services

Restaurants for home delivery of food items

Canteen services by government and local bodies

Print and electronic media

Security services, including private security services

Drinking water production, supply, distribution in bulk and in containers

Bus stations, railway stations, airports, and allied services

Transports to and from hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus stations

Private companies producing masks, drugs etc essential for Covid-19 prevention

Commissioner, BBMP, Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners, officers authorised by them, officers of municipal corporations, superintendents of police, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats, RTOs and officers of state and public sectors shall continue working with strict compliance.

Factories, industries dealing with essential goods and services, food, medical equipment, drugs, fuel, agricultural inputs. IT and bio-tech institutes dealing with critical and essential services

Private vehicles permitted to ply for procuring essential commodities

Government offices dealing with essential services

What's closed/restricted during Karnataka lockdown?

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, workshops, godowns with the exceptions mentioned above

Gatherings of more than 5 persons is restricted

Prayer gatherings and festival gatherings of all religions shall be stopped

Inter-state, inter-district operations of road transport corporations and private operations

Ola, Uber, taxis, autorickshaws, other hired services for passenger transport restricted except for medical or essential commodities

State borders with neighbouring states for any inbound passengers with exceptions

Coronavirus in India

During the lockdown, factories and industries must grant paid leaves to workers.

As per the state government order, buses, trains, and metros will not operate during the lockdown. The government has also stopped all AC bus services across Karnataka until the end of the month. Just a day after the Janata Curfew followed by a 3-hour Section 144 imposition, the coronavirus cases continue to pour in, taking the toll to 23.

The lockdown is an essential move to keep people indoors and avoid physical interactions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has already affected lakhs and claimed thousands of lives around the world.