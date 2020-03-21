Bengaluru city is braced for a shutdown on Sunday, March 22 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew (people's curfew) call. Supermarkets, Indira canteens, shops, hotels, eateries, bakeries and others will remain closed.

Here's what will shut down in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro has suspended operations on Sunday while city bus service, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)

KSRTC has decided to operate minimal services.

Bengaluru Metro will also not allow COVID-19 susceptible persons, such as people above 60 and children below 10 to travel.

Starting Saturday, all hotels and restaurants in municipal corporation limits have been directed by the state government to stop dining facility and only sell takeaways.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, film production and shootings have been stopped for a week already and television production has also come to a halt.

Bengaluru's famous shopping promenade, Brigade Road, will also be shut on Sunday.

Similarly, the ride-hailing platform Ola has suspended ride-sharing services to encourage social distancing.

All jewellery shops in Bengaluru will remain shut during the people's curfew.

The Srigeri Sharada Mutt is closed for devotees.

Courts to function till afternoon

Courts in Bengaluru will function only for half a day on Saturday and Monday. The Karnataka High Court's three benches in the city, Kalaburgi and Dharwad will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Other Bengaluru courts will function from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thermal test to be implemented

The Karnataka government is contemplating the adoption of thermal test closed-circuit cameras in the government office and key locations as a precautionary measure.

Amid COVID-19 scare, a female passenger with a quarantine stamp on her hand was observed and reported to the conductor. Another train passenger in Kalaburgi, suspected to be a Coronavirus patient was disembarked and checked for the virus turned out to be negative.

As many as 26 Indians arriving from Malaysia at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the city were shifted to Akash Hospital for medical screening.

Meanwhile, a few apartments in the city suburb Whitefield have already executed the medical staff applaud call given by Modi. A few blocks of apartment residents on Friday clanked metal plates (thalis), appreciating the good work of doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country.