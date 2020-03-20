To toughen the fight against the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his address to the nation on March 19, has urged the Indian public to practice 'Janata Curfew'on March 22, Sunday. The Janata Curfew on Sunday will start at 7 am and continue till 9 pm.

During this curfew, all people are requested to avoid public spaces and stay home for 14 hours in the view of the coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world. "On March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, all countrymen have to follow the Janta Curfew," said PM Narendra Modi.

Curfew becomes a question

The proposed curfew is to prepare the people of India for the challenges to come in the face of the pandemic. The Prime Minister has asked that everyone should come out in the balconies of their homes and applaud the people providing essential services during this time.

Now, this worries a major portion of the Indians, particularly the Mumbaikars.

The curfew is strictly to be abided by all the Indians where they must come out to their house balconies, clap their hands, ring the bells, banging plates and pans to laud the heavy work and strong commitment of the health officials and many other people for striving to keep the viral infection under control.

But with most of the Indian cities congested with dingy lanes and streets, people are deeply worried and perplexed on where to stand to be the part of the curfew.