Prime Minister Narendra Modi started addressing the nation on Thursday, March 19, at 8 pm amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic across India.

Taking to Twitter earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that Narendra Modi will be talking about issues relating to the pandemic diseases and the efforts to combat it.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed," read the PMO's tweet.

In a series of tweets, the PMO stated, "The Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next," another tweet read.

"Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others," the PMO tweet read.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech on Covid-19: