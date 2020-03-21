Days after an HCL employee tested positive in Noida, another Covid-19 case has come up in the city. A resident of Supertech Capetown society, located in Sector 74, has been infected with the fatal virus, informed Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh on Saturday, March 21.

Taking a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the DM has ordered a temporary lockdown of the society. All the residents of Supertech Capetown have been asked to stay at their homes till March 23. No outsider will be allowed entry in the society as well.

In the meanwhile, the health authorities of the district will sanitize the premises of the society.

5th COVID-19 case in Noida

The number of COVID-19 case in the Gautam Budh Nagar district has now gone up to 5. Apart from the HCL employee, two separate cases were reported from Sector 78 and Sector 100 earlier this week.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday, March 20, ordered to sanitize Noida, along with Lucknow and Kanpur.

Besides, the Noida Police has imposed section 144 in the city, calling for the closure of all the malls, spa-centres, major markets. Only chemist shops, general stores, vegetable and fruit shops will continue to function.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to not panic. "We have sufficient stock of essential commodities and medicines in the state. So please do not rush to shops to buy things and hoard commodities," he said.

"We all must adhere to 'Janata curfew' called by the Prime Minister. All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed on March 22," the CM added.

In India, at least 258 people have been infected with the China-originated virus, so far.