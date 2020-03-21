The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in West Bengal has risen to three with a young woman from Habra in North 24 Parganas district testing positive for the infection, officials said on Saturday. The woman, in her early 20s, returned from Scotland on March 15.

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday, March 21 after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, Among the 258 are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The total figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

The woman returned from Scotland

According to the woman's family, she was in home isolation since returning from Scotland. However, she developed a cough and fever and was admitted to ID Hospital on Thursday.

She is now admitted at the special isolation ward of the state's primary referral hospital for infectious diseases ID Hospital Beliaghata. State Health department sources said her family members have been asked to remain in-home quarantine.

Her samples were sent to the virology laboratory of National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) here on Friday. The test reports confirmed she was afflicted with Novel Coronavirus.

Earlier, two males - a teenager and a youth - who came back from United Kingdom recently, tested positive for the disease. They are both admitted at ID Hospital and stated to be stable. Both are residents of South Kolkata.

'Janata Curfew' on March 22

As India, the second-most populous country in the world after China, grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, a series of wide-ranging measures have been implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Some experts believe that if the mathematical models applied in the US and UK were applied, India could witness about 300 million cases of coronavirus, of which around five million could be severe. Although the outbreak in India is in the initial stage, a threat of community outbreak is looming large.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country saw the largest single-day jump today with the total number rising to 223, including 32 foreign nationals. The number of deaths also rose to five. The government has called for a nation-wide lockdown - Janata Curfew - on Sunday, March 22, in a bid to slow down the spread.