Coronavirus is a global health crisis, affecting hundreds and thousands of people around the world. With the rising toll of people getting infected by Covid-19 in India, people are fearful than ever. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for "resolve and restraint" in these trying times while the country is taking various measures to control the spread of the virus. Joining the fight against coronavirus, leading insurers have stepped forward to help with their new policies.

Coronavirus cases have breached 200 in India, creating a sense of panic among people. While people are asked to stay indoors, maintain self-hygiene, avoid mass gatherings and unnecessary travels, there's no harm in being prepared.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) recently directed all the medical insurance companies in the country to include medical cover for COVID-19 irrespective of the type of policy. There are new coronavirus protection covers offered by leading insurance companies in India, which one must certainly consider at this time.

Below are the details of different coronavirus cover policies offered by insurance companies in India:

ICICI Lombard

Policy name: COVID-19 Protection Cover

Will provide lump-sum payment to any insured between age 18 years to 75 years tested positive for Covid-19 and hospitalized

Not covered if there is international travel history after December 31, 2019

Not applicable for those who tested positive or suspected to have Covid-19

Premium: 149

Cover: Rs 25,000

Star Health

Policy name: Star Novel Coronavirus Insurance Policy

Covers all patients who test positive for Covid-19 and require hospitalization

Will provide lump-sum payment to any insured between age 18 years to 65 years tested positive for Covid-19 and hospitalized

No international travel history exclusion

Premium: Rs 459 plus GST / Rs 918 plus GST

Cover: Rs 21,000 / Rs 42,000 (respectively)

The policy can be bought online at www.starhealth.in

Digit