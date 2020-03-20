After Kanika Kapoor's tests came back positive for Covid-19, a wave of panic has been sent across the film industry as well as the political fraternity. After Kanika's return from London on March 9, the singer had attended a dinner event in Lucknow a few days later, which hosted as many as 400 people including ministers and bureaucrats.

Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh along with his mother and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje attended the event and has now gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. Both politicians have tested negative for Covid-19, NDTV reported.

While the Uttar Pradesh health department is reaching out to everyone who attended the party in order to advise them to go into self-quarantine and report in case of any symptoms, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh who had attended the party announced of his self-isolation.

"It was a family function that we have attended. I got to know this in the morning and informed to my secy and staff. I am in self-Isolation now," the UP health minister told AajTak.

Kanika Kapoor had stayed at the Taj Mahal, Lucknow, which has issued a statement following the singer's stay at their hotel. In summary, the staff that interacted with Kanika is in self-isolation while the room where she stayed has been quarantined and disinfected.

MP Dushyant at the President House

Adding to the worries, Dushyant Singh, prior to being quarantined, visited President's House on March 18. In a group photograph pictured at the prez house two days ago, MP Dushyant is seen standing right behind President of India Ram Nath Kovind. But sources have revealed that the President did not shake hands with anyone, including Dushyant at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Republic TV reported that the President's office is following all protocols and is in touch with the health ministry.

The breakfast meeting was attended by 50 other MPs, but there are no reports of self-quarantine yet. Except for Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien who expressed deep disregard over Dushyant's actions.

"This Government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self-isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred," O'Brien tweeted following the revelation.

O'Brien has also gone into self-quarantine after an encounter with MP Dushyant during the breakfast meeting at the President's House.

Dushyant was also reportedly spotted sitting Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari in the Central Hall on Thursday.

Coronavirus: Proximity conditions

Coronavirus spreads from person to person in close proximity. The risk of exposure to the virus is extremely high when droplets of bodily fluids, such as saliva or mucus, from an infected person are dispersed in the air or on any surface. If a healthy person touches the surface with droplets of infected people's bodily fluids on it, he or she can catch the infection.

Since droplets can travel several feet through coughs and sneezes and stay in the air for 10 minutes, social distancing has been advised strongly by health experts from around the world. Mass gatherings are canceled in wake of the pandemic, but the parliament is still in session. The WHO recommends people maintain at least about 6 feet distance and stay in isolation if came in contact with Covid-19 suspects and patients.