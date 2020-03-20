With everything coming to a standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak it's hard to believe there are still people or any industry that is unaffected by it. Many Bollywood films have called off movie shoots, so have TV shows and big movie production houses who have pushed released dates ahead.

The latest addition to this never-ending list of postponements is the film 83. The film has pushed its release date during this time of uncertainty. It is now not known when the audience will get to see the film.

83 release date pushed due to Coronavirus

The Bollywood is facing the brunt of the Coronavirus outbreak, especially since Maharashtra has recorded among the highest number of positive cases. Bollywood has surely and certainly come to a crossroads, where the path ahead is looking bleak at best. Every other day, another movie is being put on hold, and much-awaited releases are being postponed.

The crisis is grave and the latest to join the sorry club is the film 83. The film starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Kapil Dev, after much debate has postponed the release date indefinitely. It is uncertain as to when the new release date will be set for.

The announcement came from Ranveer Singh who posted the official statement confirming the change on Instagram. The statement read, "In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon. With love, Team 83."

Ranveer Singh also left a heartfelt caption on the post, "83 is not just our film but the entire nation's film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care.

We shall be back soon!"

The film 83 is an Indian sports film directed by Kabir Khan and will see Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in the lead. The Kapil Dev biopic follows the cricketer's life and how he led the Indian team to their first World Cup victory. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film playing Romi Bhatia Dev, Kapil Dev's wife. The film was initially meant to be released on 10th April this year.