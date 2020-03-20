In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people are limiting social contact with other people and asking everyone to stay indoors and take precautionary measures to combat the deadly virus. A popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor acted negligently despite having symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and is admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow.

However, Kanika's irresponsible act has landed not only her but hundreds of others who were in contact with her in trouble.

As per reports, "The 41-year-old actress was in London for a while and returned to Lucknow on March 15. The singer acted negligently as refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika even hosted a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel. Bureaucrats, politicians, and socialites attended the party as per reports. The singer stayed in a sprawling apartment in Lucknow. Medical officials are now unsure of the method that should be observed to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests."

Not only this the singer hid details of her travel and escaped screening at the airport by hiding in the bathroom. She allegedly checked in at a 5-star property in Lucknow later and even attended a party that had over 100 guests.

The medical report of Kanika is circulated in media.

Kanika's father Rajiv Kapoor, spoke to media and said that she attended three parties after arriving in Lucknow from London.

Six of us in our family are undergoing tests today at 4 pm. Kanika has attended three parties after her arrival. She came in contact with around 350-400 people in three parties. Along with Kanika, we are also in isolation, Rajiv Kapoor told Aaj Tak.

Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanika on her Instagram informed the world about the news and shared how she fell prey to the dreaded virus, her post reads as "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

Baby Doll singer advises her followers to practice self-isolation

The 'Baby Doll' singer went on to advise her followers to practice self-isolation amidst the massive health scare. "At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like the normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care," shared Kanika.

In no time, comments started to flood in her comments sections, some people bashed her while some stood for her; some prayed for her speedy recovery.

Few Bollywood celebs came to put in support of her too.

Ananya Birla wrote, "oh no, please take care and get well soon" while Ekta Ravi Kapoor commented, "Get well soon kanikaaaaaa! Rab rakhaaa."

Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "You will be well very very soon". Model and actor Dino Morea prayed for Kapoor's well-being, writing, "Get well K".

