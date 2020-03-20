As coronavirus scare looms up, most of the states in India have asked hotels, pubs, and bars to shut down to prevent further outbreak. However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not make this move, and he assured that beverage outlets in the state will be opened. The CM also made it clear that strict safety measures will be taken to prevent the virus outbreak from beverage outlets.

The epitome of responsible alcohol buying and drinking

A recent video shot from Alathur beverage outlet, Kerala has now gone viral on online spaces. In the video, people who came for buying alcoholic drinks can be seen standing one meter apart in the queue, and it clearly shows how society is adamant in combating the virus outbreak that is currently in its killing spree.

However, people who came to buy liquor from the Mudappallur beverage outlet did not show the decency like the people in Alathur. A recent video shared by a Facebook page named Pazhayannur Charitable Trust shows people not abiding the rules while trying to buy alcoholic beverages.

Responsible drinking in times of #Corona ?



Scene outside a liquor vendor in Kerala (via #WhatsAppUniversity)



Now you know why I ❤️ the mallus ? pic.twitter.com/gtPumqHNaq — Rajesh Mahapatra (@rajeshmahapatra) March 20, 2020

In the meantime, opposition minister Ramesh Chennithala and Youth Congress have urged the Kerala government to shut down beverage counters to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. Youth Congress alleged that the Kerala government's decision to operate beverage outlets in this time of chaos is undoubtedly suicidal.

University exams to continue

Even after receiving instructions from the Central government and UGC, the Kerala government has not decided to postpone the University examinations. Despite repeated protests from students, education minister KT Jaleel has informed the press that all examinations will be carried out as per schedule, and strict safety measures will be taken to prevent social spreading in the coming days.

As per current statistics, 25 people in Kerala are tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 27,000 people are currently under home quarantine.