Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala is continuing his adamance amid the COVID-19 outbreak that is claiming thousands of lives in all nooks of the world. Despite repeated instructions to close schools and colleges by the Central Government, PInarayi Vijayan's Kerala government has not agreed to shut down educational institutions in Kerala, and as per the latest updates, exams in the state are going on in steady pace.

Students' life at stake

In several professional colleges in Kerala, students are coming from various districts. In colleges like Government Law College, Thrissur, there is no government hostel facilities, and most of the students are dependent on private accommodation facilities. However, Calicut University does not seem bothered about the COVID-19 outbreak, and until now, they have not rescheduled the examinations which will begin on March 23.

On March 18, 2020, UGC instructed all colleges in the nation to postpone examinations. Even after getting such a strong instruction from UGC, adamant Universities in Kerala are reluctant to change the examinations, and this move is now receiving negative criticisms from all corners.

Interestingly, Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of the state has asked everyone to reduce the use of public transports, but it seems he is not aware of the fact that most of the students in Kerala are making use of public transport facilities to reach colleges.

Beverages outlets still open

Even in the midst of this chaos, the Kerala government has not ordered to shut down beverage outlets where thousands gather every day to buy alcoholic drinks. During a recent press meet, Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that strict precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, and he added that staff in beverages outlets will wear masks.

Dear Pinarayi Vijayan, students and alcoholics in Kerala are not Avengers to resist the Coronavirus outbreak, and please understand this fact before taking any further decisions.

[The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect those of International Business Times, India]