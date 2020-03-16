One of the most advanced hospitals in Kerala, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, is reportedly heading for a shutdown as a senior doctor has been tested positive for Covid-19.

As coronavirus scare looms, several doctors including the heads of several core departments have now gone into forced self-isolation. The case was confirmed by Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday, March 15.

Surgeries cancelled in the hospital

As per the latest updates, surgeries in the hospital are cancelled to ensure that people are not exposed to COVID-19. Doctors have written to the Director of the institution requesting them to discharge all the patients who are lined up for surgeries. The authorities are now planning to admit patients only in times of dire emergency.

As per reports, the doctor who is now tested positive for Covid-19 returned to Kerala from Spain on March 01, 2020. This doctor was asymptomatic and had worked in Digital Subtraction Angiography Lab from March 2 to 5. He developed Coronavirus symptoms on March 8. Initially, he developed a sore throat, and he soon informed this to the state officials.

However, he was not advised to self-quarantine, and as a result, he attended the outpatient clinic on March 10 and 11. As symptoms worsened, he was isolated on March 14, and on Sunday, March 15 he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Kalamasserry medical college doctors also under home isolation

In the meantime, two doctors and a nurse are now under home quarantine after they showed revealed symptoms of COVID-19. It is to be noted that these health officials have apparently treated four coronavirus patients who are currently admitted to the Kalamasserry medical college.

Even in the midst of this chaos, various Universities in Kerala have not changed the exam schedules, and students all over the state are concerned. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remains stern about his decision even after student political parties like SFI, KSU and ABVP urged to change the examination schedule.