With countries shutting down its borders, now the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group has issued a travel advisory for its operatives to steer clear of coronavirus-hit Europe. According to the World Health Organisation, Europe is now the hotbed of the worldwide pandemic. All public gatherings have been called off at Italy, France and Spain and the UK is set to follow suit.

The Islamic State has issued some valuable directives to jihadists asking them to wash their hands even if they wake up at night.

According to a report that appeared in the Daily Mail, the Islamic State has also asked terrorist to avoid infected people and not travel to coronavirus-affected countries. A new set of 'Sharia directives' has been issued through a newsletter in the latest issue of the ISIS ''Al-Naba'', the Sunday Times reported.

The terror outfit, which is reportedly linked to encouraging operatives to plan attacks in Europe, told its followers that if they have become infected with COVID-19 then they should not leave the region.

Other Covid-19 instructions by ISIS

The terrorists have also been instructed to cover their mouths while sneezing and yawning to avoid the virus and also keep water vessels covered at all times. The newsletter says that the "healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it".

The group says that the followers should have faith in God as it is God's choice to strike only those who he chooses to and that one must flee from an infected person. The guidelines issued by ISIS are on the lines of the directions issued by experts around the world to keep coronavirus at bay.

The ISIS is a Middle-East based terror outfit and following a series of defeats; it has lost a lot of ground; however, staying active in Syria and Iraq. Coronavirus has hit the Middle-East too with Iraq reporting 101 cases and about 10 deaths.

After being first reported from China, coronavirus has now spread across the world with the WHO saying Europe is the new epicentre of Covid-19.