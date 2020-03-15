A total of 236 persons from Iran have landed in Jaisalmer by two Air India flights on Sunday morning, March 15 confirmed Colonel Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence, Rajasthan. COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and a large number of Indians stranded in Coronavirus-affected countries like Italy, Iran are being evacuated.

As a precautionary measure, those evacuated are to be kept in isolation for a period of fourteen days. The Indian Army has set up Wellness Centres at various locations to provide a credible response to COVID-19.

'Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen'

"The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is an Indian Army facility to fight against COVID-19 and is fully equipped to help people undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas," said Ghosh.

The Army Wellness Centre is working in total synergy with the Civil Administration, Airport authorities and Air Force to ensure proper care is provided to all evacuated citizens.

Prophylactic measures are being taken to prevent spread of the virus. Awareness campaigns are being undertaken to educate the people about COVID-19.

Military and Civil Authorities at Jaisalmer have urged people to take adequate precautions against COVID-19. They have assured them that there is no need to panic as requisite medical infrastructure is in place to handle any eventuality.

"The Indian Army's coordinated efforts with the local administration are bound to succeed in fighting COVID-19 in India. The teamwork being carried out by multiple agencies at Jaisalmer is a source of confidence," Ghosh added.