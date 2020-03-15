In a letter to world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has argued that the US sanctions are hampering its fight against deadly Covid-19 or Coronavirus.

The lethal virus has already claimed more than 600 lives in Iran. The letter has been written at a time when India has evacuated the third batch of its citizens from Iran on Sunday.

As per a tweet from Iran's President Rouhani, "It's time for the international community to stand up against US inhumane sanctions. Fighting #CoronavirusPandemic requires concerted global action."

In a similar tweet Iran, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said, "In a letter to counterparts @HassanRouhani informs how efforts to fight #COVID19 pandemic in Iran have been severely hampered by US sanctions, urging them to cease observing them: It is IMMORAL to let a bully kill innocents." He further went on to add, "Viruses recognize no politics or geography. Nor should we."

Iran worst affected by Covid-19 in West Asia

Iran is struggling to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 and as per a report in financial daily Mint, the country has sought $5 billion in emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran's already crippling economy due to US sanctions on curb oil and gas exports that crucial for government revenues has made it tougher for the country to fight against Coronavirus. The analysts have argued that closure of its borders is likely to further affect its economy.

Notably, after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on vital Iranian sectors including oil.

Interestingly, Rouhani's letter to Modi comes days after Iran has made strong remarks against riots in the national capital that claimed the lives of 53 people for which India has summoned Iran's envoy to New Delhi Ali Chegeni to protest comment.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 234 stranded Indians were rescued from Tehran including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.