An employee at IT major HCL Technologies in Noida has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 19. The staff infected with COVID-19 was in self-isolation for over 14 days after his return from an international trip.

However, HCL has assured its employees about their safety after their colleagues developed a mild cough and tested positive for Covid-19. "The employee is currently in an isolation ward and all measures are being taken to provide best medical care to him and support to his family," HCL said.

HCL Technologies issues statement

"Our office is following all government and heath advisory protocols. All prescribed protocols of sanitization and contact tracing have been done," the Noida-based company stated.

"We have invoked our COVID-19 Contingency Plan in all geographies which aims at maximizing Work from Home to aid social distancing and also issued a Travel Advisory across the company, taking full precautionary measures and suspending all non-essential travel until further notice. Our recently launched global helpline for Covid-19 provides 24*7 support to our employees."

"We understand that key to fighting this virus is the need for high awareness, action where necessary, and containment. Our sincerest wishes and prayers go to all of the families of those who have been affected by the outbreak of this pandemic," read the circular.

India reports 172 Covid-19 cases

The number of novel coronavirus cases is increasing at a rapid rate in the country with confirmed cases rising to 172 and three reported deaths until now.