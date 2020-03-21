As India, the second-most populous country in the world after China, grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, a series of wide-ranging measures have been implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Some experts believe that if the mathematical models applied in the US and UK were applied, India could witness about 300 million cases of coronavirus, of which around five million could be severe. Although the outbreak in India is in the initial stage, a threat of community outbreak is looming large. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country saw the largest single-day jump today with the total number rising to 223, including 32 foreign nationals. The number of deaths also rose to five. The government has called for a nation-wide lockdown - Janata Curfew - on Sunday, March 22, in a bid to slow down the spread.

While efforts are being made on war footing to keep the outbreak in check, the common people are finding themselves in a state of panic and confusion. It has become challenging for people to stay, especially when fake news factories are working overtime to spread misinformation about the coronavirus. In order to spread the positivity and unite people, Global Shapers Community Ahmedabad brought together experts and influencers in this "#fightcoronavirusIndia." The experts were asked five questions that are going through the minds of every one of us right now.

Here are the top questions and the best answers from health experts.

How are you coping with Coronavirus pandemic?

The experts shared their experiences suggesting ways to defeat the coronavirus. Danish Manzoor, Editorial Director, Newsweek Group and IBTimes India Head, said that all of us need to become the "Super Preventers" to defeat the coronavirus and urged everyone to practice social distancing. "Anxieties do run high but this is our time to be 'SUPER PREVENTERS' & defeat COVID-19," said Danish.

He said that there was no rocket science in this (practicing social distancing) and suggested five ways to stay safe and keep up the spirit while in quarantine. "Keep calm & super hygiene ON; STOP believing the infamous Whatsapp university forwards; Perfect time to read a good book; Watch a series you always wanted to; Have nice home cooked meals with loved ones and ISOLATE yourself to flatten the curve."

What needs to be done to create awareness of Coronavirus in homes, school, workplaces, and society?

Danish: Educate friends & family by reaching out to them through calls, texts & explain the importance of #SocialDistanacing & #flatteningthecurve. Insist on taking precautionary measures including disinfecting, washing hands, limiting human contact etc.

How to take care of the elderly, children and other vulnerable individuals from Coronavirus?

Danish: Elderly Care is the trickiest. Comparatively easier to work around kids (not downplaying). But NOT easy given the "Chalta Hai" attitude to convince the elderly. Because we fail to help them visualise the severity of the #FightCoronaVirusIndia & global situation.

What personal hygiene practices you will suggest which can be beneficial in #FightCoronaVirusIndia?

Danish: No rush-rush hand wash; sanitize close-contact belonging (phone, earphones+), Handshake & hugs can wait. STOP touching your face, Citizens volunteers pls design hygiene creatives in LOCAL LANGUAGES (only WHO/GoI reco. measures)

What learnings we get from Coronavirus pandemic? What should be done to prepare ourselves to #FightCoronaVirusIndia?



Danish: Don't neglect your IMMUNE SYSTEM; Follow directives of authorities proactively; DON'T PANIC but prepare; DON'T be a hoarder, Stock only essentials for self-isolation; Exercise & nutrition is IMP, stay fit, stay healthy; Take the mental health of your family into account (panic attacks, anxiety can creep in, so, Prepare); STOP hoarding! You don't need all sanitizers & masks; the ones who're actually COVID-19 positive need it MORE; Don't be a 'genius' who hoard.