While Badhai Ho has been dominating the box office with excellent collection right from the opening day, Namaste England failed to show any significant improvement in its business even on day 3.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhai Ho has had a wonderful start at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 7.29 crore. The film witnessed excellent growth in its earning on the second day, which was a public holiday.

Badhai Ho had collected Rs 11.67 crore on the second day at the domestic market. Continuing the momentum, Badhai Ho witnessed a further rise in its collection on Saturday.

According to early estimates, the film collected Rs 13 crore (approximately) on day 3, taking its collection to around Rs 30 crore.

On the other side, Namaste England, which is a much bigger film in terms of star cast and budget, has already turned out to be a flop. After a poor earning of Rs 1.90 crore on opening day, the Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer collected Rs 2.50 crore on Friday. As per early estimates, there is very minimal improvement in its business and collected Rs 3 crore on day 3.

After getting positive reviews from critics, Badhai Ho has been enjoying strong word of mouth from the audience. The film and the performances are being highly appreciated. With such hype around it, Badhai Ho is likely to witness further growth in its collection on Sunday, and is expected to maintain strong-hold even on the weekdays.

However, Namaste England has already failed in the box office run. With such a poor start, the film has no chance to pace up in coming days. This box office clash has yet again proved that only star power is not enough to win the audience's hearts as the content is always the main factor.