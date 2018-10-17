Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho (Badhaai Ho) has been getting rave reviews from the critics. The comedy drama is being appreciated for its humour and engaging performances.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhai Ho features Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta among others.

The movie is based on an unorthodox subject, and involves a very candid treatment. It shows Gajraj and Neena as Ayushmann's onscreen parents. Things get extremely awkward for him and his father when his mother gets pregnant at an age when the elderly couple is ideally expected to turn grandparents.

The trailer of Badhai Ho had received positive response, and the film has also stood up to the expectations. Some of the critics have already watched the movie, and are all out with praising words.

According to the critics, intelligent humour, unique storyline, entertaining performances and good direction make Badhai Ho a must watch.

Read the critics review and rating of Badhai Ho:

Times of India: Badhaai Ho, much like its subject, puts a fantastic new spin on the usual. In a new-age rom-com, you'd expect Ayushmann and Sanya's love story to take centre stage, but when you see the middle-aged parents blush with romance, the entertainment really becomes novel. The music by Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli and JAM8 is top-grade, too. Tracks like 'Badhaiyaan Tenu', 'Naina Na Jodeen' and 'Sajan Bade Senti' fit the mood perfectly. The film engages thoroughly, while still making a social statement. Even though the story has a limited scope, the detailed writing, the finesse of Sharma's direction and some unforgettable performances, make this film an absolute winner. (4/5)

RJ Alok: Superb Film with Various Moments , filled with Brilliant performances and Very well researched Story . Must watch with Family.

Stay tuned for more reviews.