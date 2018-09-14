Ayushmann Khurrana, who became an overnight star with his role of a sperm donor in 2012 hit film Vicky Donor, has revealed that a crazy girl once left him embarrassed when she asked for his sperm in front of his mother.

"I went to a mall with my mom. And my mom is a very simple lady from Chandigarh. There was this girl who is like 'Vicky! I need your sperms!' My mom was completely scandalised," Ayushmann told fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania in her celebrity chat show Feet Up With The Stars which streams on Voot.

When he was asked how did he react to the girl's question, Ayushmann said, "I was just smiling and that's it. I was like 'Mom is with me, otherwise I would have probably given it to you'."

In the candid conversation, the Badhaai Ho actor also spoke about his casting couch experience with a gay casting director who wished to see and touch his penis.

"There was this gay casting director, who said, 'I want to see your c**k. Can I just feel you?' I started laughing. I was like, 'Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar? Are you serious?' I said no, it's not happening like that," he said.

Check out a short glimpse of the episode here.

On the work front, Ayushmann is gearing for his upcoming films AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho which are releasing next month on October 5 and 19, respectively.