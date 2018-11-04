The movie Badhai Ho (Badhaai Ho) has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office with its splendid collection even over its third week.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra among others, the film has had a good start at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 7.35 crore on opening day.

With strong word of mouth, Badhai Ho continued to dominate the commercial circuits and remained strong even over the third week.

The movie's collection crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic market this Saturday. "#BadhaaiHo remains UNSHAKABLE and UNSTOPPABLE even in Week 3... Crosses ₹ cr on Day 17... [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Although a number of films released after Badhai Ho, none of those could impact the excellent run of the film at the box office. Considering the current trend, the comedy-drama is likely to continue the good pace for some more days till the release of Aamir Khan's big movie Thugs of Hindostan on November 8.

Meanwhile, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan have been creating a lot of buzz around the film. Some unique promotional strategies have been adopted by the makers of the film including marketing Thugs of Hindostan on Google map.

The film features big star cast of Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs of Hindostan is expected to have a huge opening at the box office.