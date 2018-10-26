Badhai Ho completed its first week at the box office with excellent collection all through the 7 days, and still continued to earn good moolah.

Having been released on Thursday, the movie ended its first week on Wednesday. Badhai Ho has had a good opening day collection of Rs 7.35 crore, followed by fantastic jump in business over the weekend.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana among others, the film had collected Rs 11.85 crore on Friday, and had witnessed further rise in collection, earning Rs 12.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.70 crore on Sunday. The comedy drama maintained its strong hold at the Indian box office even over the weekdays.

It collected Rs 5.65 crore on Monday, Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 5 crore on Wednesday, ending its 7 days with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore. This is superb, considering the budget of the movie.

According to early estimates, Badhai Ho collected Rs 4.80 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on Thursday, crossing the Rs 66 crore mark. Exact figures are awaited. With limited budget and limited screen count, this movie has managed to completely dominate the box office since the last week.

Despite being released alongside much bigger film Namaste England, Badhai Ho reigned the commercial circuits. While the film has already become a hit, Badhai Ho is expected to continue its glorious run at the box office in coming days too.

With the release of Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar on Friday, Badhai Ho may face some fall in its business, but it is likely to continue to earn decent money at least for the next one week.