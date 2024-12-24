Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, as it achieved global recognition and promotion of traditional medicine. The Ministry integrated these traditional health systems into mainstream healthcare worldwide, establishing agreements with countries and international organizations. The Ministry's major achievements included the inclusion of data and terminology relating to diseases based on Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani Medicine in the WHO Disease Classification Series ICD-11. This integration signifies a significant step towards the global acceptance and recognition of these traditional health systems.

In a bid to advance research and provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, the government launched the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy in Haryana 's Jhajjar. Additionally, the Ayush Holistic Wellness Center was established within the premises of the Supreme Court of India, further emphasizing the government's commitment to promoting traditional health practices. The Ministry also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Women and Children to provide nutritional improvement in adolescent girls through Ayurveda interventions. This initiative highlights the Ministry's commitment to addressing health issues across different demographics using traditional medicine.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Ayush initiated six Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centres for Integrated Health Research in four AIIMS (Delhi, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Rishikesh). These centers aim to promote integrated health research, combining traditional and modern medical practices. The Ministry also strengthened its global relationships, particularly with the Republic of Zimbabwe, Vietnam, and Malaysia. These partnerships aimed to discuss future collaborations in the field of traditional medicine, reinforcing Ayush's position as a global leader in wellness and healthcare.

On Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple health sector projects worth around Rs 12,850 crore at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi. These projects included the inauguration of Phase II of India's First All-India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, which cost a total of Rs 258.73 crore. A nationwide campaign promoting health awareness and highlighting the importance of holistic well-being in daily life was also launched. This campaign aimed to revolutionize health awareness efforts among citizens and even attempted multiple Guinness World Records. Four Centers of Excellence in Ayush, each targeting specific health research and innovation areas, were launched.