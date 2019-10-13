Stylish star Allu Arjun is all set to lock horns with superstar Mahesh Babu as his upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo clashes with the latter's film Sarileru Neekevvaru during Sankranti 2020.

After a hat-trick flops, Allu Arjun has kept everything about his next project Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo under the wraps, which kept his fans on a desperate wait. The makers of the film recently released a song and some stills, which struck a chord a chord with audience so deeply that they urged the producers to announce its release date, as they cannot wait for it.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a romantic action film, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creation. After seeing the excitement of viewers, the producers have now announced that the movie would be released in the cinema halls across the globe on January 12, 2020 as a Sankaranti treat for them.

Haarika & Hassine Creations tweeted a poster of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun and wrote, "For all the fans and movie lovers who have been waiting to see the hattrick combo again. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will be arriving at the theatres on 12th January, 2020. Let's Celebrate Sankranthi like an extended family at theatres, ONLY @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja."

But Mahesh Babu's much-awaited movie Sarileru Neekevvaru is also release on the same date and it will clash with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office. Moreover two other movies like Sharwanand's Sreekaram and Rajinikanth's Darbar are also hitting the similar time. It is going to be a clash among titans.

All the four movies will fight for screens and shows in cinema halls across the globe and viewers will be split among these four movies. Most important thing is the fights between Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu's fans, who are likely to badmouth and spread negative reviews about each other's films. These aspects will surely have adverse effects on their prospects at the box office.

Allu Arjun has suffered a severe setback with series of average grossing films in the recent years. He cannot afford to churn out similar stuff with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, as it will lead to fall of his market. Hence, it is wise for him to take a safer route, by avoiding its clash with Sarileru Neekevvaru and other movies during Sankranti 2020.

