Sharwanand's Sreekaram, which was launched today, is scheduled for its theatrical release during Sankranti 2020 and it will clash with superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office.

Sreekaram is directed by newcomer Kishore Reddy and produced Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under their banner 14 Reels Plus. The film was formally launched with a pooja ceremony on Sunday morning. Director Sukumar clapped the soundboard and NRI Sashi Kanth Valluri switched on the camera. Writer Sai Madhav Burra, who has penned dialogues for, handed over the script to the director.

The regular shooting of Sreekaram will begin from the first week of August. It will hit screens on Sankranti. After its launch, Ram Achanta tweeted the photos and wrote, "#Sreekaram...our new film & #Sharwa29 launched today. Debutant #KishoreReddy directs #MickeyJMeyer Musical #Yuvaraj DOP #Avinash Art #SaiMadhavBurra pens the dialogue. Shoot starts from August & Sankranthi 2020 release."

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which went on the floors recently, announced that they have planned to complete its shoot as early as possible and release the film in the cinema halls during Sankranti. With the announcement of Sreekaram makers, it is clear that both the movies will clash with each other.

It is known that Sharwanand has made sure that he has release during Sankranti every year from the last five years. His films have clashed with big-ticket films starring popular heroes like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and Junior NTR, but they have emerged as the hits at the box office. Next year, he will lock horns with another superstar – Mahesh Babu. He may score another hit for himself.

It known that Mahesh Babu's films are made on a big budget and the stake will be always high on his films. Hence, the makers of his film make sure that there is a single film release when his films hit the screens. Now, Sarileru Neekevvaru is also made on a huge budget. Due to this clash, Sreekaram will surely eat away some of its shares and it will become tough for the Mahesh Babu to recover its investments.

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru may request the producers of Sreekaram to postpone its release, as they are the first one to book this date. Interestingly, Ram and Gopichand Achanta, the producers of Sharwa's film, have earlier distributed Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu overseas and produced Dookudu (2011), 1 Nenokkadine and Aagadu (2014).

Mahesh Babu shares a great bonding with the producers of Sreekaram. If the superstar requests Ram and Gopichand Achanta, they will definitely accept it and be ready to delay or advance its release. It should be seen whether the actor will talk to them or simply let his film Sarileru Neekevvaru clash with their movie.