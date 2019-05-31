Mahesh Babu's 26th movie, which was tentatively known as Mahesh 26, has been titled Sarileru Neekevvaru and was launched without his presence on the birthday of his father, superstar Krishna.

It is known that Mahesh Babu is teaming up with director Anil Ravipudi for his 26th movie, which is produced by Anil Sunkara‏ and Dil Raju under their banners AK Entertainments and SVC. Prince fans were waiting for the announcement of his next film after the release of Maharshi. The makers held a grand opening ceremony to launch and announce its title and other details on Krishna's birthday.

Ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao, who was the chief guest at the muhurat, kick-started the shooting of Sarileru Neekevvar. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, director Anil Ravipudi, producers Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara and other members of the film unit made it to the opening ceremony of the film and posed with the guests for the photographs. But superstar Mahesh Babu was missing at the muhurat.

Many wondered why Mahesh Babu did not make it to the launch of his 26th film. The superstar has gone on a holiday trip with his family to celebrate the blockbuster success of his landmark 25th movie Maharshi. He might not have been able to be physically present there at the event. But he took to his Twitter page to launch the logo posters of the movie hours before its opening ceremony.

Mahesh Babu wished his father Krishna on his birthday, unveiled the logo of Sarileru Neekevvar and also announced its release date. He tweeted, "Wishing the inspiration of my life, my father, the evergreen Superstar a very Happy Birthday ❤❤❤ #Happy75thBirthdaySuperstarKrishna Sankranti 2020... All geared up!!! #SarileruNeekevvaru @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @SVC_Official @GMBEnts."

Krishna announced the title of the movie. Director Anil Ravipudi tweeted the video of superstar's wishes for the team and wrote, "What better occasion than this can we ask for to Announce superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir... next! From the Superstar Krishna Garu himself, here's the title #SariLeruNekkevvaru #Happy75thBirthdaySuperstarKrishna."

The rumours about Rashmika Mandanna pairing with Mahesh Babu had been doing rounds for long. The actress confirmed it last night, by tweeting, "Ahhh.. finally.! I know a lot of you have been asking me about this- YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @SVC_official @GMBents @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP."

Anil Sunkara had earlier worked with Mahesh Babu in movies like Dookudu, 1: Nenokkadine, Aagadu. He is now all thrilled to work with Prince again. In a series of tweets, the producer announced Sarileru Neekevvar and thanked everyone who supported him through his journey. Here are his tweets.

We are glad to announce our new movie on the day of Krishna garu's birthday. Its a wonderful coincidence that this movie is going to be the 25th movie I am associated with.I whole heartedly thank our beloved superstar for the opportunity of producing this most anticipated movie. My heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues Ram and Gopi Achanta who are a major part of my story. My sincere thanks to Venkat garu, Abhishek Agarwal Kishore and all my colleagues in 14reels, AK Ent , AdvanSoft group and my family who supported me in all walks of life. Wishing our team along with Dil Raju garu and our director Anil Ravipudi chalks out another blockbuster for our superstar. We seek the blessings of all our wellwishers and superfans to make this journey a wonderful and unmatchable one. @SVC_official @AnilRavipudi