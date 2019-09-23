The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru have recreated the Kurnool's Kondareddy Buruju in Ramoji Film City. Mahesh Babu is returning to this location 16 years after the release of his 2003 film Okkadu.

Konda Reddy Fort in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is known as Kondareddy Buruju. Mahesh Babu had shot his blockbuster movie at this location in 2003. After 16 years, the superstar is back to the same location and started filming his next movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. But this time, the producers have recreated the fort at Ramoji Film City.

Anil Ravipudi, who is directing Sarileru Neekevvaru, tweeted a silhouette image featuring Mahesh Babu watching the sets of Kurnool's Kondareddy Buruju in the foreground at Ramoji Film City. The director revealed that the actor is shooting in this location after 16 years and AS Prakash has created this amazing set.

Anil Ravipudi tweeted, "16 years ago, this location became iconic on the silver screen. Now we are back to the same location. This time we aim to make it bigger. Our production designer A.S Prakash garu recreated the location spectacularly. The man who brought Kurnool Kondareddy Buruju to Ramoji Film City (sic)."

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film written by director Anil Ravipudi and AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations have jointly produced this mega-budget movie. The makers are said to have shelled out more than Rs 1 crore on the recreation of Kurnool's Kondareddy Buruju in Ramoji Film City.

For the first time in his career, Mahesh Babu is seen romancing Coorg beauty Rashmika Mandanna in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which features Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Naresh, Sangeeta, Rajendra Prasad, Bandla Ganesh, Pradeep Rawat, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Pavitra Lokesh and Brahmanandam are in the supporting cast of the film, which is set for Sankranti's release in 2020.