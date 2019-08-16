Mahesh Babu, who recently shot a sequence of his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru in Kashmir, shared his experience of shooting in the beautiful Valley and interacting with the people there.

Mahesh Babu shot for the introduction scene of the film in Srinagar and Sonamarg in Kashmir. The shooting was done before the central government announced the abrogation of Article 370.

The actor shared with International Business Times India his experience of meeting and interacting with people of Kashmir. "I am glad that I got to spend some quality time with my fans in Kashmir while I was shooting for my film. Made me feel very loved and special meeting them," he said.

As soon as Mahesh Babu's fans came to know that the actor was shooting in Kashmir, they went to meet him. Everyday Mahesh Babu would make it a point to meet his fans after the day's shoot.

In a career spanning over four decades, this is the first time that the south superstar has shot in the beautiful landscape of Kashmir.

Being directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Telugu action movie that also features Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna among others. The film is slated to be released in January next year.