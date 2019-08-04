The makers of Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru have plans to release its first look poster on August 9, which happens to be the birthday of superstar Mahesh Babu, who will turn 44.

After the success of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu has started shooting for his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is scheduled for Sankranti release in 2020. All his fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the first look of the actor in the film, which happens to be the superstar's 26th movie.

The latest we hear is that the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru is currently shooting a hilarious train episode in a specially erected set in Hyderabad. The makers have planned to unveil Mahesh Babu's first look on August 9 and it will be a treat for his fans on his 44th birthday. They are expected to make an official announcement about it soon.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film and Mahesh Babu will be seen playing an Indian Army Major. The makers have teased all the fans by releasing a couple of on-location stills. After wrapping up its Kashmir schedule, Anil Sunkara tweeted a photo featuring Mahesh in army getup.

Anil Sunkara tweeted, "One of the memorable and best schedules is wrapped today. Kudos to our entire team who worked all through to begin this unmatchable journey. Our superstar will be seen in arole which we will love laugh and remember for a long time.@AnilRavipudi is our captain coolest. Bye Kashmir."

On August 3, Anil Sunkara tweeted on-location still featuring Mahesh Babu standing at the door of a train and wrote, "Laughter Express started moving in express speed towards Sankranthi. Our super star will make the screens vibrant with @AnilRavipudi, our laughter captian. grt ready for a super sankranthi 2020."

Anil Ravipudi shared the same photo and revealed that the team of Sarileru Nekkevvaru is shooting a train scene in its second schedule. The director tweeted, "Second schedule progressing in full swing. A hilarious train ride awaits you in theaters this Sankranthi. Get ready to be entertained by Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu... #SarileruNekkevvaru."