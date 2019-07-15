After wrapping up Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa, cameraman Rathnavelu has now gone on to join the team of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is currently being shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Having returned from his holiday trip to London, Mahesh Babu started shooting for his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru in Kashmir on July 10, Director Anil Ravipudi tweeted, "Superstar @urstrulymahesh garu turns into Major Ajay Krishna for #SarileruNeekevvaru! #sankranthi2020 Operation started in kashmir ️⛰️ (sic)."

Anil Ravipudi was all thrilled to receive ace cinematographer on Rathnavelu on the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru in Kashmir. The director tweeted a photo featuring him with the latter and wrote, "The Camera Rolls by @RathnaveluDOP garu Team is delighted with the Shoot in KashmirIt's a pleasure working with you sir! #SarileruNeekevvaru #sankranthi2020."

R Rathnavelu is one of the most sought after cinematographers in the south India film industry. His profile includes big-ticket projects like Rajinikanth's Enthiran, Lingaa, Khaidi No 150 and Rangasthalam. She recently completed the shooting of megastar Chiranjeevi's period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is directed by Surender Reddy.

Rathnavelu tweeted a picture from the sets of Sye Raa on June 24 and wrote, "Syeraa shooting completed !!Thanx to each n every member of Team Syeraa for their hard work n cooperation .A memorable journey indeed!! Movie has shaped out extremely well. Kick started the DI too @KonidelaPro @DirSurender."

Now, Rathnavelu has started filming for Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is another notable project in his career. He has earlier worked with Mahesh Babu in films like 1: Nenokkadine and Bramhotsavam, but unfortunately, both the films have tanked at the box office. He is joining hands with the actor for the third time and it should be seen whether their third combo will be a hit at the box office.