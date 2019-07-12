Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie titled Sarileru Neekevvaru featuring him as an Army officer for the first time in his career is slated to hit the silver screen in 2020.

The actor has been riding high on the success of his latest film, Maharshi. After a vacation in Europe with his family, the superstar has come back to India and has immediately started working on his next movie.

Pictures of Mahesh Babu were released recently where his army badge is visible and it shows that his name in the movie is Major Ajay Krishna. The movie is being shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fans of Mahesh Babu are beyond excited as they eagerly wait to see their favourite superstar back in action after the thunderous success of his recent release, Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of Maharshi with his family and what better than a vacation! The actor celebrated the grand success of his 25th film by taking a break with his loved ones and was recently spotted at the Oval stadium in London, as well.

With the journey that the superstar has shared with his fans, the audience is surely waiting even more for his upcoming projects. Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru will probably hit the theatres during Sankranti 2020.