Actor Mahesh Babu is back to Hyderabad after his month-long Europe trip with his family. Post-release of Maharshi, his latest blockbuster, the actor took a break from his busy schedules and flew out of the country to celebrate the success of Maharshi.

Now that he is back, the actor is going to begin shooting for his upcoming film which is going to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. Titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and actor turned politician Vijay Santhi is going to make a comeback to films with this movie. The film also has Jagapathi Babu in a key role. This project is going to be produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments, along with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainments.

The shooting of this film will go on floors from July 5 in Kashmir and Mahesh will join the sets on the same day. For the first time ever in his career, he is playing the role of an Indian Army Major and he is going to undergo some vigorous training for the intense army related scenes.

This is definitely not so easy for Mahesh because he hasn't done any such roles until now, which need any kind of workout and training. So his body is going to undergo some really big changes for this film. A stuntman from Italy has been recruited to train Mahesh for a few days. And all the workouts Mahesh is going to do will be under his supervision only. As per the sources, the training has already begun.

Apparently, Mahesh is going to follow a strict diet to get into the right shape that is needed for the role. It's definitely going to be a thrilling experience for the actor's fans when they watch him on the big screen early next year, as Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for release on Sankranti.