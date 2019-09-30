The song Samajavaragamana has received a massive response from the music lovers and multiplied curiosity and expectations from stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo (Ala Vaikuntha Puramu Lo/AVPL).

After suffering back-to-back failure, Allu Arjun has been keeping a low-profile for his upcoming movie, which happens to be the fourth combo film with Trivikram Srinivas, who has given him three hits. His fans are happy and excited about their association for the fourth time. But they are a little upset with him for keeping the details of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo under wraps.

The Allu Arjun fans had been requesting the makers of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo to release its promos for quite some time now. Finally, the producers yield to their urge and released the first song from the film, which has not come as solace to them but also raised the bar of their expectations and curiosity.

Samajavaragamana, the first song from Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, is a soulful melodious soundtrack, which strikes the chord with anyone at the first instance. The track, which has been composed by SS Thaman and crooned by Sid Sriram, instantly went viral and started trending on the internet soon of its release.

The song Samajavaragamana has registered 9,378,324 views, 398,000 and 22,082 comments in less than three days. It has got over 1 million plays on Jio Saavn. This soundtrack was also released on Gaana, Wynk, Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music and has got huge response on these platforms too.

Samajavaragamana has garnered rave reviews from the celebs, critics and music lovers, who are now eagerly looking forward to see other promos of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. The song has surely multiplied the Audience's excitement about the movie. Here is what they say about this track on Twitter.

Actor Adivi Sesh: Dear @alluarjun What amazing music your movies have. One of the most gorgeous things I have heard in a long time! The brilliant composition by @MusicThaman to the pure poetry by the legendary #SeetharamaSastry gaaru. #SidSriram kills it! #Samajavaragamana

Filmmaker Madhura Sreedhar Reddy: This is going to be "song of the year"! Loved it @alluarjun garu! #Samajavaragamana #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Terrific work by @MusicThaman, Seetharama Sastry garu and @sidsriram

Director Sudheer Varma: This is just Awesome .. @alluarjun #Trivikram sir @MusicThaman #SitaRamaSastri garu @hegdepooja @haarikahassine @vamsi84

Actress Pooja Hegde: #Samajavaragamana #సామజవరగమన ❤️ Is it ok if I'm listening to my own song on repeat mode since it's been out?! @sidsriram I am a fan

#Samajavaragamana single from #AlaVaikunthapuramulo is addicting. Starting sounds like a breakup song and there is a lot of melancholy and pain in voice of Sid. There is a Telangana tinge to renderition as well. Great lyrics by Sirivennela garu and superb composition by Thaman

#Samajavaragamana Everywhere This made my day that beautiful lyrics are still ringing in my ears....this is going to be epic one. @sidsriram voice Thank you @MusicThaman

#Samajavaragamana On Loop Mode ❤️ ❤️ ... No words to describe this song Thaman Anna... ❤️ ❤️ . Ur music always touches my heart... Big fan of you Anna.... Keep rocking @MusicThaman nd @sidsriram U r awesome...

Undoubtedly #Samajavaragamana Will be remained as one of the best song forever in TFI ..no words are enough to describe the song be the tune or lyrics ..and most importantly the band.. it was such a delight to listen felt every instrument played ...thank you @MusicThaman

Constantly tweeting about dis song showcase how much in love wid it!Day became even more better after listening to dis tune.Thanq for makin my day d best wid ur tune.I just loved it to d core is what i can say!May u entertain wid ur music fr ages @MusicThaman #Samajavaragamana

What a tune Dear @MusicThaman ..How you maintain such consistency Everytime Brother!!Truly impressed by Your Dedication Towards the Work..Coming to the Song #Samajavaragamana Is Going to be Melody of the Year!!! Special mention #saastri Gaaru..

