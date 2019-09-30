The first single from Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, Samajavaragamana, went viral within an hour of its release and in 24 hours, it became the highest streamed Telugu song ever. It has been played over a million times on music streaming platform Saavn.

Composed by SS Thaman, 'Padma Shri' Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has penned lyrics for this song. Sid Sriram's soulful voice perfectly complements the beautiful tune and imaginative lyrics.

Fans could not stop praising Thaman for the composition and Sid Sriram for the soulful voice. The song has been trending since the last two days and went so viral that many are taking to social media to share that Samajavaragamana is either their caller tune or dialler tone.

Composer Thaman took to Twitter to thank the audience for all the love they have been pouring on the song.

Allu Arjun, the male lead of the movie, also could not stop himself from thanking all his fans for making the song a huge hit all over. Actor Navdeep, who is playing a key role in the film also shared the song and said he is listening to it on loop.

Lyricist Sirivennela said, "Samajavaragamana describes the beauty of a woman and I've thought of using some classical words when director asked me to come up with imaginative, youthful lyrics filled with mischief. Thaman has given a beautiful tune and the orchestra has worked very hard. The way Sid Sriram has sung the song is excellent. Allu Arjun has been acting very well as a middle class youngster in this movie. I thank the makers for giving me the opportunity to pen lyrics for this song."

The film has Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Rahul Ramakrishna and others in key roles. Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun have teamed up for the third time for Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. Produced jointly by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, this Sankranthi release has been riding high on expectations.