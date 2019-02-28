Arjun Kapoor started off his career in acting with his 2012 hit film Ishaqzaade with Parineeti Chopra. Later, he went on to portray the role of a coal bandit in Gunday (2014) opposite Priyanka Chopra and then took up a role of an aspiring writer in 2 States (2014) opposite with Alia Bhatt in the same year. In 2016, he played the role of a stay-at-home husband in Ki & Ka (2016) opposite Kareena Kapoor. Within four years, Arjun got a chance to work with these actresses in the younger crop and experienced ones as well. And if you ask Arjun if he noticed any difference working with such set of actresses, he would pick Kareena and Priyanka to be more spontaneous than Parineeti and Alia.

"The one thing I can turn around and definitely say is that there is an ace and spontaneity that a Bebo and PeeCee have in the first and second take, for which maybe a Parineeti and an Alia would need three takes. That's the only difference. Kareena and Priyanka would be able to pick up directions faster and react quicker to a director. But that's just a very vague way of putting it," Arjun Kapoor told Hindustan Times during his recent interaction.

"You kind of know what mistakes not to make. But, one can only reach there by making those mistakes. So, it's a very strange thing to compare," he added.

Arjun further said that though Parineeti and Alia may have become different people over these years, they will have to go through their experiences to reach where Kareena and Priyanka are today.

"For Parineeti to have Priyanka's experience, she has to go through her own experiences. For Alia to have that kind of spontaneity that she reacts to a situation the moment she hears the director's instructions, she has to go through her experience. And only then she can reach a stage where how Kareena today — in one or two takes — gives exactly what the director wants. So, you have to be young and vulnerable to be mature and composed is the way of life," he said.

Arjun, who is currently in the news for his affair with Malaika Arora, would be desperately looking to score a hit as he has been delivering back-to-back films that are yet to taste the success at the box office. He is currently prepping for his role in director Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical period drama Panipat wherein he will be seen portraying the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, son of Chimaji Appa and Rakhmabai and nephew of Peshwa Bajirao I, who served as the commander-in-chief of the Maratha Army in the third battle of Panipat.

It remains to be seen if Panipat would pave the path of glory to Arjun Kapoor and lift him from the ashes.