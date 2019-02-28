Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship has been the talk-of-the-town ever since the duo came out in the open about their relationship. Both, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not only phenomenal stars but also enjoy humongous fan following. Belonging to two iconic film lineages, Alia and Ranbir are the most talented stars this generation has seen.

The buzz and curiosity around the two celebs has also seen an unprecedented growth in the last few years. Each picture, tweet and post of Alia Bhatt garners immense media attention. But, fans don't get to see the most of Ranbir as the Kapoor claims to not being on social media. Though, it has been confessed many times by Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar that he indeed is a part of social media but uses a fake account to keep a check on the latest update.

Seeing the PDA of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, it seems Alia too wishes to have that mushy romance on social media. As per a report in Zoom, Alia Bhatt has been requesting Ranbir Kapoor to join social media with his real account. Now, what really could be the reason behind this, we don't know for sure, but, fans would certainly be elated if that happens. However, Ranbir Kapoor hasn't yet given his nod to Alia's cute request.

Elaborating on the paparazzi asking her about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia says that the question irritates her but, her answer has always been the same. "I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side," she said.