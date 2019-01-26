After approaching some of the leading names of Bollywood and South Indian film industries, the makers of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR have finalised the heroine for the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-starrer movie. If the latest reports are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her debut in South Indian movies with this mega-budget flick.

Tollywood media is abuzz with the news that the makers of RRR had approached Parineeti Chopra recently and the talks have been fruitful, so far. It looks like things are falling into place and the Bollywood actress is keen on signing the project. However, speculations say that she has demanded a big amount as a remuneration to act in the flick.

But it has not bothered much to the makers as they need bulk dates of Parineeti Chopra. Also, the shooting plans are likely to go haywire if further delay in finding the heroine. Hence, the deal is expected to happen.

Ever since the movie hit the floors, the names of Jhanvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, and Raashi Khanna have been linked to the project.

Among the other actors, there have been reports of Ajay Devgn being approached to play the role of a villain in the movie, but nothing has been formally announced yet. Tamil actor Samuthirakani will be doing an important role.

The second schedule of shooting was commenced recently. The movie was launched in November 2018 and an action sequence was shot in a specially erected in Hyderabad.

The film has Vijayendra Prasad's story, MM Keeravani's music, Sabu Cyril's production design, KK Senthil Kumar's cinematography, V Srinivasa Mohan's VFX and Rama Rajamouli's costume design.

DVV Danayya-produced movie has story and screenplay by SS Rajamouli himself. Like the director's previous movie Baahubali series, RRR will be made simultaneously in multiple languages.