Rakul Preet Singh, who was at the receiving end for using offensive language while criticising a Twitter follower for abusing her over her dress, has got support from singer Chinmayi Sripaada.

A section of people on social media had condemned her comments, targeting the mother of the pervert. Rakul came up with a tweet with a screen shot of a similar kind of vulgar comment received by her "For the people who have so much hatred !! This is the tweet( or thread ) I replied to. This guy pulled off his tweet immediately. Now tell me if any of you would react calmly ! [sic]"she wrote.

Chinmayi Sripaada, who is often targeted by people for her outspoken nature, extended her support to Rakul. "They wont. They themselves would give maa-behen gaalis. And even give rape threats to the women in the family. BUT will expect you to be Buddha Bhagwan. I can imagine what it can be like to face vicious trolls. This shall pass. [sic]"the singer responded.

Chinmayi's husband and actor Rahul Ravindran too extended his support by posting the below:

So much love coming my way for quote tweeting Rakul’s tweet? If I had more free time I’d be able to go through them and have some fun. I also see some genuine tweets from people trying to make sense of the situation..... — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) January 17, 2019

How it all started?

Rakul's photo in denim shorts was criticised by a follower in vulgar langaugae. "When she forget to wear her pant after the session in car [sic]," the follower on Twitter posted for her latest photo.

This comment did not go well with Rakul and she retorted, "I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you are an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can't be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won't help.. #sickmind [sic]."

Although her anger was justified, her choice of words and tone came under severe criticism.

She defended herself by tweeting, Well for people questioning my ethics why don't you speak up when women are objectified and I've chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them ! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too". [sic]