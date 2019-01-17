Rakul Preet Singh has come down heavily on the pervert, who made a nasty comment for photo in which she is seen wearing shorts. The usually-calm actress has vented her anger in a sharp tone and her choice of words while responding to the vulgar comment on Twitter have come under criticism.

"When she forget to wear her pant after the session in car [sic]," a follower on Twitter posted for her latest photo. Responding to the comment, the actress used the same tone and wrote, "I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you are an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can't be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won't help.. #sickmind [sic]."

This is not the first time that Rakul Preet is receiving such comment on social media. There are numerous of occasions where she was slut-shammed by those with 'Sanskari' mindset.

While the anger was justified by followers, her words targeting the pervert's mother did not go down well with many on social media. Below, find select-few reactions over her comment:

Casual: Though that guy is sick mind and that is a sick tweet. I also feel Rakul had matched him in sickness. If she feels it's wrong to talk like that about a women, isn't his mother too a women? And what had she done to blame her?

Grow up Rakul....You don't have to reply era geras.

phani thavya: Speaking of his mother may be wrong .but when u are accusing ,u gotta do that in a bigger perspective right.! A whole lot people who commented here about sick of scolding mother should also think about themselves in times of anger and disbelief.

Indians are made for that .

Murtada Ali: Even if a man would be dressed like that, there are few people who might comment the same way...what does this have to do anything with gender equality? Ladkiyo ko acha hathyar mil gaya hai equality par apni koi bhi baat express kar sakti hai and no one can disagree with it...

Anwit Sarkar: I think,you can say about his mentality & about this disgusting tweet but it's not right to take his mother's name in your reply.If you ask me that I am supporting whom then I will say that there has no doubt that I am supporting you.Good Morning mam...☺️☺️

Upper Balcony: When a celebrity crosses all boundaries and shows their dirty side out & open...

How correct is it on #Rakulpreet's part to pass such cheap remarks about a MOTHER just because her son is behaving in vulgar manner ???

Giving gyaan on women safety by abusing a woman

While this guy's remarks are absolute gross and needs attention of cyber crime team for sure, #Rakulpreet's comment also is equally gross.

Spot the difference between GALI KA GUNDA & #RakulpreetSingh - Nothing - as both give maa bahen ki gaalis to win the situation #SickMind

Frustrated Vinaya Petta NTR: How you react to a situation is what defines your character. Thank you, now the world knows what your character is and how sick your mind is.

Kadiaym_Nelson: You did the same by abusing his mother. I don't say he is right, but I say you are WRONG.

When she started facing criticism over her comment, Rakul posted, "More Well for people questioning my ethics why don't you speak up when women are objectified and I've chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them ! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too [sic]."