Parineeti Chopra recently uploaded a photo on her Instagram page where she is seen completely flattered and honoured after she came face-to-face with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of India's first National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai on January 19. While it may have been one of the rarest of the rare moments for Parineeti, her gesture towards Modi has triggered a unique humour on the social media platform fulfilling their daily dose of laughter.

If you take a look at the picture, Narendra Modi is seen extending his hand towards Parineeti for a handshake where as the latter is seen greeting the PM with folded hands with a wide smile on her face. In the photo, Rohit Shetty, rapper Badshah, Kartik Aaryan and others can be seen standing beside them.

This particular situation tempted online users to flood Parineeti's Instagram post responses taking jibes at Modi saying "Modi ka popat ho gaya." Many even started tagging their meme maker friends to make a good use of the picture and share on social media platforms.

A sea of online users came up with hilarious responses like 'Parineeti friendzoned Modi', 'Modi wanted to friendzone Parineeti but she unclezoned him' and there was literally no stopping these waves of laughter.

Take a look.

During the inauguration ceremony, Modi said that the medium of films is a "silent power" that can quietly influence the peoples thought process and contribute to bringing out major social changes and boost development in the country. He inaugurated the event asking the audience "Uri" style, "How's the josh."

The PM assured the government's full support to strengthen the film industry, set up a university for films and entertainment, tweaking laws to tackle the challenges encountered by filmmakers including piracy, and the future of digital and social media vis-a-vis films.

Earlier, he inaugurated the NMIC in the presence of a galaxy of past and present Bollywood personalities like Manoj Kumar, Aamir Khan, A.R. Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Randhir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kiran Shantaram, Boney Kapoor, David Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Waheeda Rehman, Jeetendra Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Pankaj Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Parineeti Chopra, Divya Dutta, and many others in attendance.

