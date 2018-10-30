Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) starring Jr NTR is unstoppable at the US box office even in its third weekend. It has beaten Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu (VBVR) to land in the second place after Hello Guru Prema Kosame (HGPK).

Aravinda Sametha made fantastic collection at the US box office in its opening week. The movie clashed with three new releases, which reduced its screens count in its second week. But the movie managed to fare better than the new films. The film faced tough battle following new releases in its third week. However, it has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters.

Aravinda Sametha has collected approximately $28,653 at the US box office in its third weekend and its 18-day total collection stands at $2,170,353. Its third weekend breakup is $7,911 on Friday, $14,165 on Saturday and $6,577 Sunday. The distributors invested Rs 14.40 crore in its international theatrical rights. The movie has returned almost 100 percent of their investments with a small profit share.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame, which hit the screens last week, continued to fare well and collected $34,558 at the US box office in its second weekend. Its 11-day total collection stands at $268,656. Its breakup is $10,329 on Friday, $15,981 on Saturday and $8,248 on Sunday. It has topped the US weekend business chart for the Telugu movies for the second time.

Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu, which was premiered in the US, three days ahead of its release, opened to good response and collected $17,093 at the US box office on Tuesday. But the mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days. The movie has collected a total of $29,204 in the country in its opening weekend.

Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted, "Telugu films gross on Sunday (28 oct) in USA: #HelloGuruPremaKosame - $8,248 (43 loc) Total: $268,656 #AravindhaSametha - $6,577 (33 loc) Total: $2,170,353 #VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu - $1,445 (27 loc)Total: $29,204 (sic)"