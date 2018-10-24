Director R Indrasena's Telugu movie Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu (VBVR) starring Sree Vishnu, Sudheer Babu, Nara Rohit and Shriya Saran, has garnered mixed reviews from the audience in the US.

Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu is a mystery film crime-thriller that has been written by director R Indrasena. Apparao Bellana has bankrolled the movie under his banner Baba Creations. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.19 minutes.

Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu story: The movie deals with three subplots, a hijacker who is behind the disappearance of a flight carrying celebrities, child trafficking and a missing house. How are all these three stories combined? Answers to this question form the crux of the movie.

Analysis: Indrasena has picked up an interesting subject, which has never been brought on screen by Tollywood, but he has failed to execute it. The movie suffers from a slow-paced narration that will test your patience, say the audience.

Performances: Sree Vishnu, Sudheer Babu, Nara Rohit and Shriya Saran have delivered wonderful acting, which are the saving graces of Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu. Srinivasa Reddy, Manoj Nandam, Charith Manas, Shashank, Ravi Prakash and others have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu (VBVR) movie review: We bring you some viewers' reactions on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience response.

Sandeep Varma‏ @sandeepvarma45

Good Film, Nice job done by director @Inndrasenar. Each character in the movie played its promising role. Climax is simply superb @VbvrTheFilm #veerabhogavasantharayalu

Gokul's Movie Review‏ @gokulsan

#VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu (Telugu): is a good attempt at making a different kind of a thriller and the director does succeed to a large extent. The film has three parallel stories narrated with several intercut scenes. A missing girl, A missing plane and A missing house (!). A senior investigating officer, Nara Rohit tries to solve the mystery of the plane, while a private detective and a police SI try to solve the case of the girl and house respectively. The film keeps you completely hooked due to the narration style. While this innovative, it can also confuse the common audience. The twists are good. However there are a few loopholes. The climax is almost well thought through and surprises you. At the same time, I was not convinced with what happens with the villain in the last scene. Worth watching. Rating:3.5/5

Sunil Reddy B‏ @sunilreddy1b

Just watched #VBVR in Nashville USA. Great movie from Indrasena R. Kudos to entire crew. Nice suspense thriller. Climax is ultimate..no one attempted till nv in Telugu #VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu #CultisRising #NaraRohit @shriya1109 @isudheerbabu @Inndrasenar #BabaCreations #VBVR Real #cult from Indra and movie is above everyone's imaginations here. Climax is ultimate...no one attempted this in Telugu.

Varun Kumar Mukka‏ @kumarvarun1252

Never seen story in Indian cinema made #vbvr a CULT. congrats to debut director indra for cooking this CULT. Terrific story line, gripping screenplay, best performances #VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu #CultisRising #NaraRohit @shriya1109 @isudheerbabu @Inndrasenar #BabaCreations #VBVR

RT‏ @UDAYATEJ143

Just watched #VBVR Premier. Kudos to Dir #Indrasena. Loved the screenplay. Congo to @isudheerbabu @nara_rohith @shriya1109. Special mention to @sreevishnuoffl bro for the character he portrayed & encouraging new age movies & directors.

Chiranjiv Santhosh M @kingchiru15

#VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu - The mabbest cinema ever. Having that such a good star cast, director would have created wonders, instead he made a nonsense film.

Pavan Varma‏ @PavanvarmaR

Veera boga vasanta rayulu must watch movie. Nice screen play. Well directed by Indrasena.. ShriVishnu characterization is simply awesome. #VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu

LuckyLife‏ @srikanthlukky

Just watched #VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu in @Nashville :Plot is good but horrible -horrible execution.Poor narration n unrealistic scenes .Blessing in disguise is the last 15 minutes but then movie is already a wasted attempt #VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu #Flop

Nela Ticket‏ @Justrevyu

#VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu is an expample how a story may be very exciting on paper vs not even close to good on screen if not handled well. Most unrealistic, illogical, confused execution of good plot.

Telugu360 @Telugu360

#VeeraBhogaVasanthaRayalu Review -- Mystery gone horribly wrong A disengaging mystery film with poor production values and illogical scenes. We are going with 1 out of 5 stars. ⭐️

