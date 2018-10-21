Nandamuri Balakrishna and Kalyan Ram will be seen with Jr NTR in a single frame at the success meet of Aravinda Sametha, which is live streamed on the YouTube channel of Haarika & Hassine Creations on Sunday.

Aravinda Sametha, which was released in the cinema halls on October 11, has become a massive success with its collection crossing Rs 150 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 10 days. The movie has earned Rs 89 crore for its distributors, who have spent Rs 91 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie is expected to fetch a decent amount of profit share to them in the coming days.

Producer S Radha Krishna, who has bankrolled it under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations, is thrilled over the massive response for Aravinda Sametha. He has planned to hold grand success meet to thank viewers and distributors of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film. The event will be held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad this evening.

‏S Radha Krishna tweeted on October 19, "Team #AravindhaSametha will celebrate the massive success of the movie with fans and distributors at a special thank you event, tomorrow at Shilpakala Vedika. Watch it live on NTV & TV9 from 6pm onwards. Youtube Live:..."

The boss of Haarika & Hassine Creations confirmed on Saturday that Nandamuri Balakrishna will be the chief guest at the success meet of Aravinda Sametha. The producer tweeted, "A very special guest for a special film. We are glad to announce that Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna garu will be blessing us tomorrow at our #AravindhaSametha success event. Watch it live on NTV & TV9."

Mahesh S Koneru, the publicist for Nandamuri family, tweeted, "NBK - NTR - NKR one one stage- .. YES IT IS HAPPENING. Balayya Babu will attend the Success meet of Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 's #AravindhaSametha along with @NANDAMURIKALYAN tomorrow at Shilpa Kala Vedika (sic)."

The Nandamuri family was grief-stricken following the accidental death of Jr NTR's father Harikrishna. The huge success of Aravinda Sametha has brought a smile on the faces of family members. Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and Jr NTR are now set to share a stage on its success meet. This occasion is going to be a great show of strength with elections just around the corner in the Telugu states.