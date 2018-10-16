Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veer Raghava (ASVR) has continued to fare well at the box office on Monday, taking the five-day collection closer to Rs 80 crore gross mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TG).

Having opened to humongous response, Aravinda Sametha collected Rs 38.30 crore gross at the AP/TG box office on the first day. The movie shattered the records of Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam and became the second non-Baahubali biggest opener after Agnyaathavaasi. The movie remained rock-steady and collected Rs 72.60 crore gross in the Telugu states in the four-day-extended first weekend.

As usual, the Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer reportedly witnessed 52.03 percent decline in its numbers on Monday, as it was a working day for most of the viewers. But some cinema halls ran to packed houses in the evening shows. Aravinda Sametha has gone on to register decent numbers on its fifth day.

As per the early estimates, Aravinda Sametha has collected approximately Rs 5.25 crore gross at the AP/TG box office on Monday, taking its five-day total collection Rs 77.85 crore gross in these states.

Aravinda Sametha needs to collect Rs 2.15 crore gross to surpass Rs 80 crore mark in the Telugu states. The movie has decent amount of advance booking for Tuesday and it has witnessed good response in the morning and matinee shows on its sixth day. The movie has already fetched the much-needed numbers to cross the above benchmark. It is another big feat for the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film.

The distributors have shelled out Rs 67 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. Aravinda Sametha is estimated to have earned Rs 52.65 crore for them and recovered 78.58 percent of their investments in five days. The movie is expected to return the remaining money in the next few days.