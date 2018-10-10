Director Trivikram Srinivas' Telugu movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) starring Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde and Eesha Rebba, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Aravinda Sametha is an action film, which has been written by director Trivikram Srinivas. Producer S Radha Krishna has bankrolled it under his banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours 42 minutes.

Aravinda Sametha movie story: It is faction drama set in the Rayalaseema region. Veera Raghava Reddy (Jr NTR) tries to impress Aravindha (Pooja Hegde). How she sets him on a path to self-discovery and end the violence that has been going on in his family for generations forms the crux of the movie.

Analysis: Aravinda Sametha deals with a routine plot that is about the inner struggle of a man who is torn between violence and grace. Trivikram Srinivas has made it an engaging watch with some twists and turns. The first half is very entertaining, but the second half is slow and predictable in certain parts, say the audience.

Performances: Jr NTR has impressed everyone with his amazing acting, which is the highlight of Aravinda Sametha. Pooja Hegde has also done a good job and her chemistry with the hero is one of the many attractions of the film. Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Naga Babu, Jagapathi Babu and Supriya Pathak have done justice to their roles and they are also among the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Aravinda Sametha has top-notch production values. S Thaman-composed songs and background score, PS Vinod's beautiful picturisation, Naveen Nooli's sharp editing, stylish action choreography and dailogues are attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Aravinda Sametha review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Review #AravindhaSametha. #JrNTR looks a million bucks and is the major highlight of the film. The way he has balanced his character especially during the climax is out standing. NTR's body language and dialogue modulation are at peaks during this part. #AravindhaSametha. Dialogues need a special mention as they have been written with a lot of impact. Screenplay is Racy. #TrivikramSrinivas is at his supreme best,The way he has extracted performance from #JrNTR is excellent. @hegdepooja also acts very well. On the whole, It has everything which #JrNTR fans can eagerly look forward to. NTR's stylish look, Mass Story, High Octane Action, Rocking Music and super strong characterization are major assets of the film. Perfect Gift for #Dussehra.

Sunny‏ @sunnyhith22

>>> Average first half >>> BlockBuster second half >>> #AravindaSametha "Kasko naa Vaskodigama" get ready for mass.

