Director Rosshan Andrrews' Malayalam movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly, Mohanlal, Priyanka Thimmesh and Sunny Wayne, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is an epic period film and Bobby and Sanjay have written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner Sree Gokulam Movies. The flick has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.23 hours.

Kayamkulam Kochunni story: The movie is based on the life of Kayamkulam Kochunni, who was a famed highwayman, who robbed from the rich and gave to the poor during the British Raj in the early 19th century Central Travancore. The film chronicles the life and times of the legendary 19th-century highwayman, and how he rose from his humble beginnings to become a timeless folk hero.

Kayamkulam Kochunni movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience' response.

SmartBarani‏ @SmartBarani

#KayamkulamKochunni a good first half followed by average 2nd half .. technically it's good in all aspects .. good research in story ... screenplay and BGM is good.. felt a bit lag in second half .. but overall it's a good movie .. worth a watch 3.25/5

Anandxp‏ @anandxp

#KayamkulamKochunni is worth watching. First half is for setting the plot and second half for action. @NivinOfficial at his maximum. Good performance from @SunnyWayn #BabuAntony Had good potential to become a blockbuster. Dont expect too many mass scenes.#xprating 3.5/5

Rahul Shaji Rj‏ @Rahulrj_offl

#KayamkulamKochunni First Half • Background score, visuals • Decent acting by nivin and priya anand • 2 songs in firsthalf , one is good • Babu antony and sunny wayne • Interval block and intro of ithikkarappakki theatre response • Overall decent first half

PJ Arun Ngl‏ @PJ__Tweets

#KayamkulamKochunni watchable 1st half.. visuals sooperb.. pre interval lalettan entry heavy.. pwolichu #KayamkulamKochunni 30mins passed.. not bad so far.. nivin intro with lalettan voice ...

Abhiram Sidharthan‏ @abhiraamsid1

#KayamkulamKochunni half time Maintains a flow #PakkiSwag Interval block Lookn forward 2nd half

unni‏ @unnilalettan

ഇജ്ജാതി സ്ക്രീൻ പ്രസൻസ് Pure goosebumps for the pre interval and first minutes of Second Half..!!! The #PakkiSwag ufffffffffffff #kayamKulamKochunni #Mohanlal #IthikkaraPakki

Jaseel Muhammed‏ @JaseelMuhamme12

#kayamKulamKochunni Halftime Good First Half With L Swag Interval Block Surprise performance from @NivinOfficial All Eyes On Scond Half

Prasadc‏ @Prasadc911

#Kayamkulamkochunni first half over bit slow till now, but the storm is brewing up @Mohanlal is a class apart. @NivinOfficial has put in a lot of effort.

Vyshnav gs‏ @vyshnav_gs

#KayamkulamKochunni First half -engaging so far..Terrific intro before interval -ittikkara pakki....wat a change over...#Mohanlal

●• A в н ι յ ι т н ツ •●‏ @AbhijithSS4u

മരണമാസ്സ് ഇന്റര്‍വെല്‍ ഓഫ് 2018 !!! ലാലേട്ടന്‍ !!! #KayamkulamKochunni First Half ■ Above Average - Good First Half with Marana Masss Interval !!! #PakkiSwag #KayamkulamKochunni

Deepu‏ @ShajanDeepu

#KayamkulamKochunni Interval - decent so far with a bang on interval scene.. All in the second half then...

Snehasallapam‏ @snehasallapam

An above average first half for #KayamkulamKochunni... Started in slow pace & interesting towards internal portion... Nivin done his best.. 2 songs with some action sequences.. @Norafatehi Terrific response for Mohanlal's stunning intro... Theatre erupted... Pure goosebumps..

Forum Keralam (FK)‏ @Forumkeralam1

#KayamkulamKochunni First Half is impressive with good making.Lot of study and detailing has gone into the atmosphere which is pulled off with great efforts from the technical side.

Friday Matinee‏ @VRFridayMatinee

#KayamkulamKochunni Interval - @Mohanlal 's intro is pure Kickass It has took some time to getting into the stuffs.Techinical Side Waiting for 2nd half

SK Reviews‏ @SK_SHA_KOLLAM

Strictly Average First Half Ended With A Massive Interval Block Of #Lalettan 's Intro ; Few Making Mistakes, Nivin Pauly Hugely Suffering ; Unwanted Item Song Makes irritating The Audience -#KayamkulamKochunni #SK #SKreviews #Mohanlal #NivinPauly

Cine Maniac‏ @Cinemamanics