Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha has reportedly registered a fantastic response in its pre-release business and has beaten the records of the theatrical rights of Rangasthalam and Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI).

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is one of the top five big-budget Telugu movies of 2018. The rare-deadly combo of Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas has doubled the curiosity and expectations from the film. The hype surrounding it had generated a huge demand for its theatrical rights and leading distributors were reportedly vying their hands to bag its rights for various regions around the world.

The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde-starrer is scheduled to hit the screens across the globe on 11 October. Two days ahead of its release, we hear that the makers of the movie have already sealed the deals on the sales of all the rights. Aravinda Sametha has reportedly fetched record prices for its distributions rights of all the areas.

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie has fetched Rs 70 crore from its theatrical rights for the Telugu states, Rs 9.50 crore from its rights for Karnataka and rest of India and Rs 12.50 crore from its overseas rights. Aravinda Sametha reportedly earned Rs 92 crore for its producers from the sale of its global distribution rights.

Jr NTR's previous movies like Janatha Garage and Jai Lava Kusa fetched Rs 67.4 crore and Rs 86 crore, respectively from the sale of their worldwide theatrical rights. Now, Aravinda Sametha has smashed both these records and set a new benchmark for the young tiger's forthcoming movies.

Aravinda Sametha has also gone on beat the records of Rangasthalam and Naa Peru Surya, which earned Rs 80 crore and Rs 75 crore from the sale of their global distribution rights. The movie stands in the third rank in the pre-release business of top five Telugu movies of 2018 after Bharat Ane Nenu (Rs 100 crore) and Agnyaathavaasi (Rs 125 crore).

Here are the area-wise price details of NSNI, Rangasthalam, ASVR, BAN and Agnyaathavaasi. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.